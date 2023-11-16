Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 301 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $256.33 and a one year high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.