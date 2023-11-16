Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,146 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.