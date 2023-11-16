Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 402 iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $173.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $191.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average is $179.63.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.