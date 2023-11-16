Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $71,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,248,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

