Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $133,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

