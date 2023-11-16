Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $111.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

