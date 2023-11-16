Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $65,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $361.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.