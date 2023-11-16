Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $121.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.