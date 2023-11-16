Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DDIV opened at $28.30 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.