Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.