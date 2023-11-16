Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $55.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

