Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

