Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

