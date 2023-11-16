Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000.

MOO opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $998.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

