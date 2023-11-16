Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,305 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

