Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,505 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,374,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,976,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,186,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,321,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

