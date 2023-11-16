Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,760 iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

