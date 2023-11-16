Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $84.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.