Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $117,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VPL stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

