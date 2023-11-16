Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $78,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

