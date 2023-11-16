Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 297,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,512.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of EJAN opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

