Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $246.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.23 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

