Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $495,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

