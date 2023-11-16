Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $199.31 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

