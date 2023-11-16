Commerce Bank Has $604,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 74,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

