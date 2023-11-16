Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

