Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,166 shares of company stock worth $456,273,065 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 3.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:DT opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

