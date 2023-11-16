Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,606 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

