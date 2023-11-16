Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,944 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $91,826 and sold 125,665 shares valued at $7,846,395. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

