Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 8,639 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Aramark Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.