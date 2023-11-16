Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,532,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.6 %

ASO stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260 over the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

