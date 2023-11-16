Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Compass Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,138.00.

Compass Group Stock Performance

About Compass Group

CMPGY opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

