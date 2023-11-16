Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $88.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.