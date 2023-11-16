Contrasting Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marriott International and Accor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $20.77 billion 2.84 $2.36 billion $9.44 21.31 Accor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Accor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

58.8% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Marriott International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marriott International and Accor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 1 8 6 0 2.33 Accor 1 2 4 0 2.43

Marriott International currently has a consensus price target of $213.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Accor has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.19%. Given Accor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accor is more favorable than Marriott International.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Accor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 12.35% -5,862.15% 10.37% Accor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marriott International beats Accor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Protea Hotels, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels brand names. It operates properties under 30 brand names in 138 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

