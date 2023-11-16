CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

CorMedix Stock Up 6.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.98. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,183.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter worth $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

