CorMedix’s (CRMD) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CorMedix from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,183.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 70,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CorMedix by 95.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CorMedix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

