Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.54. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 105,012 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

