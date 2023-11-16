Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3,289.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415,959 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Coupang worth $25,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.38. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

