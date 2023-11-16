Daniel M. Pope Sells 1,853 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,853 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.13, for a total value of $776,647.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,658.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $417.35 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

