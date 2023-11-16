DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $145.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DKS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.96.

NYSE DKS opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

