Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Digi International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. Digi International has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $900 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Digi International will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $123,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,344.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $123,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,344.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,686.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,955 shares of company stock worth $710,847. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Digi International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Digi International by 44.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 208,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Digi International by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,720 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

