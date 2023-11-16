Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

DIOD stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 234.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 466,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $13,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 272.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

