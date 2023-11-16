Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $29.96.
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1464 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
