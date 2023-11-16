Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1464 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

