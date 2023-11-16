Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Discover Financial Services worth $58,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.59.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

