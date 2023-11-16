DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 108.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

