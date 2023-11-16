Douglas A. Lindsay Purchases 50,000 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas A. Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.