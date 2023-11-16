Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $0.92. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 29,948 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Eastside Distilling from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EAST

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.71). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 141.80% and a negative return on equity of 16,003.09%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.