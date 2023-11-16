Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after buying an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $503.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

