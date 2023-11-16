Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Energizer Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

