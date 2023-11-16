Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE ENOV opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $2,167,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Enovis by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enovis by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 211,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enovis by 14.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

